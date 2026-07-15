'Exhausted' yet unbroken: Aspen Acres Fire survivors find hope and humanity as fire burns into third week

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Aspen Acres Fire is burning into its third week near Colorado City, and while some evacuees have returned home, others are still waiting, watching smoke rise and wondering what comes next.

"Most people are really tired, and people who have lose their homes are mentally tired. Their souls are tired," said Tammie Stevens.

Stevens knows that exhaustion firsthand. She lost her Beulah residence in the fire. She says she'll be able to return there because a house was left to her by her best friend and longtime community fixture, Carol Wright.

"She was my best friend. 99, and a pillar of the community," said Stevens.

Despite her loss, Stevens has spent the weeks since the fire broke out helping care for animals at the fairgrounds and the Humane Society center in Pueblo. Tuesday, she was rushing to bring pet supplies to another friend who also lost his home in Beulah.

That errand led to an unexpected encounter at the Pueblo Academy of Arts, where Stevens crossed paths with a man named Scott. What appeared to be a reunion between old friends turned out to be something else entirely.

"She got out of the car and waved to me, I said 'do you need some help?' She said 'I know where I'm going,'" said Scott.

A complete stranger. An instant connection. Both say it reflects how people across the region have come together over the last couple of weeks.

Stevens said she plans to return to Beulah when it is safe to do so. Despite everything, she said the fire has changed how she sees people.

"Oddly enough, this fire has restored my faith in humanity. We have not lacked for anything. Food, water, sorry to cry but, pet food, supplies," said Stevens.

Along Highway 165, Julian VanDyke has found his own way to help. Unable to go much further down the road, the Rye resident of more than 20 years has been standing on the roadside, waving an American flag at every fire crew that drives past.

"It's obvious looking at the fire, it's not safe to return," said VanDyke.

But he is not going anywhere.

"These people right here... They're here to save Rye," said VanDyk, pointing at fire crews driving past.

VanDyke said his motivation is personal.

"I'm a Vietnam vet, a combat vet, and when we came home, we didn't get a lot of support," said VanDyke. "I've made it a point my whole life to support people like this."

He acknowledged the road ahead will not be easy.

"This community is going to need some help," said VanDyke.

Volunteers echoed that sentiment, noting that fatigue is setting in across the board.

"A good portion of the volunteers are exhausted. We know the firefighters are exhausted," said Stevens.

The fire continues to burn, and for the people of Beulah, Rye and the surrounding communities, the work is far from over.

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More than 98,000 acres burned and 338 homes lost: The latest on the Aspen Acres Fire An update on the Aspen Acres Fire, which has now burned nearly 99,000 acres and destroyed 338 homes. While some residents are being allowed to return, new pre-evacuation orders have been issued as officials warn there's still "a lot of potential" for the fire to grow. 98,000 Acres, 338 Homes Lost: The Latest on the Aspen Acres Fire

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