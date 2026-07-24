Evacuated for 24 days, for many in Rye, the return home is just the beginning

RYE, Colo. (KOAA) — Residents of Rye returned home Thursday after 24 days of evacuation as the Aspen Acres Fire retreated in several spots, leaving behind a landscape of survival and loss.

For those whose homes were still standing, the emotions were difficult to put into words. Mike Moody returned to find his home untouched, while the neighborhood around it was in ruin.

"There's 255 homes that have been burnt out. I'm blessed," said Moody.

He described the fire's path around his property in vivid terms.

"It's like Moses split the Red Sea. It came over the ridge, split on either side of our home, crossed the highway and up the mountain," said Moody.

For the last three weeks, Moody, his wife, their five dogs, and their 86-year-old friend were displaced.

"Gone for three weeks in Trinidad. Bouncing around between hotels and Air-BNB's," said Moody.

He returned home to find an unexpected visitor had gotten inside, but managed to keep his sense of humor.

"I had a bear in my living room. He and (I) were friends. I was 'me to you' away from him. I scared him… Sasquatch is my cousin," said Moody.

When asked how he was able to laugh about it, Moody said the perspective came from family wisdom.

"You have to. My grandma always said:,someone has it worse than you. Pray for them, you're okay, and... we're okay," said Moody.

As for neighbors who lost their homes, Moody said he is not sure if they will rebuild. Shae Collins and her family also spent the evacuation period bouncing between hotels and short-term rentals.

"We first stayed in Lamar. We've been bouncing around hotels and AirBNBs," said Collins.

The financial toll of being an evacuee added up quickly.

"AirBNB gave us vouchers, which added up to $1,800, but it was still $8,000," said Collins.

Collins said her family moved to Rye five years ago to raise their children and get them away from screens.

"We do a lot of hunting, fishing and hiking," said Collins.

During an interview along Highway 165, a helicopter passed overhead refilling with water, a reminder that the firefight is ongoing. Collins paused mid-conversation to take it in.

"Wow," said Collins before starting to clap. "There's a lot to be thankful for here."

The Aspen Acres Fire has retreated in several spots, revealing just how wide an area it covered. Several miles east of Rye, just north of Highway 165, a fire line less than a football field away from several homes kept them out of harm's way.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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