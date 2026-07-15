Cox Family Ranch owner faces tough choices after Aspen Acres Fire scorches hundreds of acres of property

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Aspen Acres Fire burned roughly 280 of Mike Cox's 306 acres at Cox Family Ranch in Pueblo County, leaving his cattle without grazing land and threatening the future of his herd.

Cox stayed on his property through the fire to protect his 24 head of cattle.

"It was a roar to it, almost like a jet engine," said Cox.

As the fire closed in, Cox made the call to move his animals.

"It kept getting closer and louder. That's when I knew I was going to have to start popping gates and getting cows out of here, because it was getting way too close," said Cox.

Cox and his cattle escaped unscathed, but the land they depend on did not. Grass that once grew to 18 inches has been reduced to stubble and ash.

"It's burnt right to the ground," said Cox. "Ain't nothing left to graze.”

Cox has owned the ranch for 15 years and has a close bond with his herd.

"Most of them I eat out of my hand. I got one called Stormy, one called Chase, because I had to chase her to put an ear tag on her," said Cox.

With only a month's worth of hay remaining and no pasture for grazing, Cox is now facing a potential forced sale of his cattle, a prospect he is dreading.

"I don't wanna cut any of them... I don't wanna lose none of them," said Cox.

Cox estimates a year's worth of shipped hay will cost him roughly $40,000.

"You just can't feed them year-round as it stands right now," said Cox.

He is hoping for outside help as he looks ahead to a long and costly recovery.

"I gotta feed the next 10 months in hopes that we get a good winter and some good moisture to get some grass coming back," said Cox.

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