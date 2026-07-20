Colorado Horse Rescue Network takes in horses displaced by the Aspen Acres Fire

YODER, Colo. (KOAA) — A horse rescue nonprofit based in eastern El Paso County is stepping up to help animals displaced by the Aspen Acres Fire, which has grown to more than 100,000 acres and forced evacuations across communities including Rye and Beulah.

The Colorado Horse Rescue Network, located in Yoder — nearly 100 miles from the fire's impact zone — has taken in horses surrendered by evacuating owners and donated significant resources to support others still housed at the state fairgrounds.

"What started as a group of friends deciding they want to rescue horses has now turned into one of the largest horse rescue operations in the entire state," founder Carrie Terroux-Barrett said.

Among the horses now in the network's care is Callie, evacuated from the Aspen Acres Fire area.

"This is Callie — he came in from the Aspen Acres fire. He's been an absolute gentleman since he got here," Terroux-Barrett said.

The organization, established roughly 12 years ago, has a long history of responding to Colorado wildfires.

"We've been involved in Waldo Canyon, we were involved in Black Forest… our family's ranch ended up burning in the Elk Fires last summer," Terroux-Barrett said.

The rapid growth of the Aspen Acres Fire made the decision to mobilize urgent.

"When it went from 2500 to 25000 acres in about, what was it, 6 hours? It definitely turned into: okay, are we gonna have to do evacuations, are we gonna be there fast enough?" Terroux-Barrett's daughter, Addison, said.

So far, the network has accepted 3 surrendered horses, with 6 more expected next week and 4 additional horses arriving after that.

"As far as surrenders go, we have 3 so far, an additional 6 coming next week, and then four more after that," Terroux-Barrett said.

The nonprofit has also donated hundreds of bales of hay and over $1,000 in supplies to support horses still at the state fairgrounds and in other places impacted by the fires.

Terroux-Barrett's daughter, Addison Barrett, who has been involved with horses her entire life, said the mission is clear when disasters strike.

"I've been riding horses since I was in the womb," Addison said. "With the fires and stuff like that, you are always prioritizing the horses."

The organization's work extends beyond Colorado's borders. This weekend, the Colorado Horse Rescue Network is headed to Wyoming to complete a foster swap. Terroux-Barrett says the organization needs more resources to continue helping horses like Callie find new homes.

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Ranch faces tough choices after Aspen Acres Fire scorches most of property The fallout continues from the Aspen Acres Fire as hundreds return to their homes and ranches. One man stayed on his property through it all, safely protecting his cattle. Ranch faces tough choices after Aspen Acres Fire scorches most of property

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