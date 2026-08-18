Beulah residents demand disaster declaration after deadly flash flooding kills neighbor

BEULAH, Colo. (KOAA) — A Beulah community already exhausted from repeated flooding is mourning the loss of a neighbor after weekend storms caused a nearby creek to overflow, triggering severe flash flooding conditions.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 80-year-old Henry "Hank" Humphreys, who was killed after being swept away near the intersection of Highway 78 and Central Avenue.



Watch News5's coverage of the deadly flooding below:

The flooding, which struck near the History Center, was the fourth flood event since the Aspen Acres Fire, according to residents.



Watch News5's coverage of flooding in Beulah last month below:

While the rain was brief, the damage it left behind was significant.

Lana Woodruff, a Beulah resident of 22 years, said the water rushed down the creek and swept away the grass in her backyard, leaving behind a thick layer of mud.

"We are blessed to have always had an incredible village with Beulah, but the village is getting tired, really tired," said Woodruff.

Woodruff said after surviving the Aspen Acres Fire, residents returned home only to face a new threat.

"Now we're into another phase of our trauma," said Woodruff.

She said volunteers and religious groups have stepped up to help, but the community is still waiting for significant assistance from government agencies.

"Overall, the people in Beulah feel like we've been abandoned," said Woodruff.

Woodruff said what the community needs goes beyond sympathy.

"We need supplies, we need people, we need a disaster declaration from the governor. I mean, we can't apply for a whole lot of financial assistance until something even as basic as that is done," said Woodruff.

She also warned debris clogging areas underneath bridges is creating an additional hazard ahead of future storms.

"Not only does it back the water up and create even more flooding issues, but it's dangerous because it's going to take the state highway bridge down here," said Woodruff.

With an aging population, Woodruff said residents cannot continue to fill and haul sandbags with every storm.

"People physically won't be able to hold up day after day," said Woodruff.

Woodruff said Humphreys lived across the creek from her. She said she had seen him outside just days before the deadly flood.

"I keep looking out the window knowing that at some point during the day I would see him out and about doing things," said Woodruff. "He was his own person and I will really miss him."

Residents say they are preparing for the next storm now, knowing that another round of heavy rain could come quickly during monsoon season.

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Deadly flash flooding hits fire-stricken Beulah; one person killed One person has died after a flash flood swept through the town of Beulah on Sunday. The community, already recovering from the Aspen Acres Fire, was hit with heavy rain and hail that caused a creek to overflow. Eyewitnesses reported seeing the victim swept away by the water. Deadly flash flooding hits fire-stricken Beulah; 1 person killed

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