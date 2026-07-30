Beulah races to protect historic buildings and homes from flash flooding after wildfire

BEULAH, Colo. (KOAA) — Residents and volunteers in Beulah are working to protect what remains of the fire-scarred community from a new threat: rising water.

The effort comes as a flood watch remains in effect with more rain in the forecast — a challenge that follows a 100,000-plus-acre wildfire that burned through the area.

Outside the Beulah History Center, where Highway 78 meets Central Avenue, crews worked around the clock for days to save the building from the fire. Now, sandbag crews are working to protect it and other structures from flooding.

Lana Woodruff lives near Beulah's Squirrel Creek, which she describes as normally little more than a trickle. That changed overnight.

"All of a sudden, as we were watching, there was literally a wall of water," Woodruff said.

I spoke with Woodruff as she helped mark where the water reached the night before.

"What we're doing is we're basing where the water came up last night," Woodruff said.

She has lived in Beulah for 22 years and evacuated for five fires, but said she has never faced flooding like this.

"I've lived here 22 years. I've evacuated for five fires. The water has come up in the backyard before, especially due to burn scars, but never like this," Woodruff said.

When asked if she had ever had to place sandbags around her home before, her answer was clear.

"Never. Never. And I'll be glad when I can remove them," Woodruff said.

This year has already been devastating for Woodruff. She lost her husband of 42 years, a Beulah native, in March. She said she finds some comfort knowing he is not witnessing what is happening to the place he loved.

"He lived here as a child, as an adult, and quite frankly, I'm glad he's not here to see this because it would truly break his heart to see his special place from life... injured," Woodruff said.

Despite the exhaustion, volunteers continue showing up to help the community.

Braiden Pfeiffer grew up in Beulah and still visits his grandparents there. On Thursday, he was filling sandbags to protect Woodruff's home, the history center, and other buildings at risk.

"This is really where my home is, so it means a lot to me," Pfeiffer said.

"When something happens, you just jump in where you can," Pfeiffer said.

Water lines from the previous night's flooding are still visible along Squirrel Creek. Residents who know the creek well say it is normally just a trickle, particularly in a dry year.

Woodruff said she believes the community will recover.

"I think Beulah will rise again. I really do," Woodruff said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee Daniel O'Sullivan owns Boardmoor Pet Resort off I-25 in Fountain. Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge after a dog died at the facility earlier this year. He's facing two additional charges. Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee

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