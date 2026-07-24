Baby owl rescued during Aspen Acres Fire making strong, healthy recovery

BEULAH, Colo. (KOAA) — A baby owl rescued during the Aspen Acres Fire is making a strong and healthy recovery. The two-month-old owl, now named Ash, was found in Beulah by a firefighter about two weeks ago.

Ash was turned over to the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center in Pueblo. The group says he was lethargic, dehydrated and covered in ash.

He is now eating by himself and in a few days, he will be moved into a flight enclosure so he can start to fly.

"Especially where he came from, the fire and (the) devastation it has caused, it is a little bit of joy from a pretty big disaster," said Diana Miller, the Raptor Center's Director.

The goal is to move Ash to a new habitat. The Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center is working with Colorado College on when and where he will be released.

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Controversial land rezoning request north of Colorado Springs Neighbors are speaking out as the El Paso County Commissioners consider two land rezoning requests that could results in more units being built on about 15 acres north of Colorado Springs. Controversial land rezoning request north of Colorado Springs

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