A 500-acre fire burning on Fort Carson grows to 1,600 acres

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — Fort Carson has confirmed that a fire burning on the Army post has now reached 1,600 acres.
The fire was originally reported to be 500 acres burning in the large impact area on Fort Carson on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mountain Post.
- Watch: 500-acre fire burning in large impact area on Fort Carson Tuesday afternoon
Fort Carson says the fire is burning in a training area. At this time, there is no damage to buildings, and no structures are threatened.
At this time, no injuries have been reported.
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