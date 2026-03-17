500 acre fire burning in large impact area on Fort Carson Tuesday afternoon

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — A 500 acre fire is burning in the large impact area on Fort Carson Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mountain Post.

Fort Carson says the fire is burning in a training area. At this time, there is no damage to buildings, and no structures are threatened.

The Mountain Post adds that no injuries have been reported. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

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