24 Fire 96 percent contained, remains at over 7000 acres

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Highway 115 reopened on Thursday, March 26, as Fort Carson officials state that the 24 Fire, which has been burning for almost two weeks, remains at 7,385 acres.

As of Tuesday, March 31, a Fort Carson spokesperson says the fire was 96% contained.



Watch News5's latest coverage of the fire below:

In their latest update from last week, Fort Carson said that the ready pre-evacuation warning that has been in effect for a two mile raidus along County Road F45 has been lifted.

Tuesday evening, Fort Carson Officials held a town hall with residents who have been impacted along the Highway 115 corridor between Penrose and Colorado Springs.



Watch what they discussed in the video player below:

Fire investigators revealed the cause of the fire to be a vehicle malfunction along Highway 115.

The fire, which caused evacuations in Fremont County and had residents on edge in El Paso, as pre-evacuation warnings were issued, all of those orders have since been removed as of Monday.

To view our coverage from the previous week and a half, click through the article below.

Wildfire 24 Fire along Highway 115 caused by vehicle malfunction, now 30% contained Aidan Hulting

Custer, El Paso, Fremont, and Teller Counties use Everbridge to reach community members during an emergency. To sign up in Custer and Fremont Counties, click here. To sign up in El Paso and Teller Counties, click here.

The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or provide personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app, follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts

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This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots All that’s left of the Two Buttes Reservoir is a scattering of lifeless buoys, a rusty lawn chair, empty beer cans, and a number of fishing lures that have fallen into the water over the years. This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots

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