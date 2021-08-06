USA wrestlers Hildebrandt, Snyder advance to semis

USA wrestling's strong showing at the Tokyo Olympics continued Thursday into Friday with standout performances from two wrestlers.

Sarah Hildebrandt made emphatic statements in easily qualifying for the women's 50kg semifinals, while Kyle Snyder was nearly as dominant in cruising to the semis in the 97kg class.

Hildebrandt, 27, beat Turkey's Evin Demirhan 11-0 before handing a 12-2 defeat to Bulgarian star Miglena Selishka.

She'll meet China's Sun Yanan in the semis, whose path to the semis includes, well, let's just say we advise you to scroll to the video below to see the madness.

The 25-year-old Snyder is bidding to go back-to-back with gold medals after winning the same weight class in Rio.

Snyder beat Jordan Steen of Canada 12-2 in the 1/8 final and then took care of Italy's Abraham Conyedo 6-0.

Up next is Turkish wrestler Suleyan Karadeniz, who won two very tough scraps to make the semis.

