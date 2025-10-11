Ukrainian performers raise money for their home country

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A benefit for victims of the Ukraine War. The Millibo Art Theatre is hosting a night of performance art in which 100% of the proceeds will benefit a local charity benefiting Ukraine.

Many of the performers have direct ties to Ukraine.

Adalina is only nine years old. It’s hard for her to remember a time when her parents’ home country wasn’t at war.

But on the trapeze, she feels peace.

“It kind of feels like you're free to do whatever you want up in the sky,” she says.

Adalina is one of the many performing on Saturday Night. She has a knack for acrobatics. Her father was a U.S. Olympic Gymnastics coach. Her mother travelled with Cirque Du Soleil for 18 years.

Both of them moved from Ukraine in the nineties.

“I’m very worried about family there; there’s no safe place,” says Adalina’s father, Andriy. His sister and mother are still overseas.

Many civilians died just last night. Kyiv was brutally attacked, and half of Kyiv is in the dark with no electricity, no water,” says Andriy. “This show, we're hoping that bring more attention to the world.”

The Theatre is partnering with Ukraine Power, a local non-profit founded by a Ukrainian refugee in 2022.

“As we head into winter specifically, we're helping women, children, families, and the elderly by providing them with generators, heaters, refrigerators, and microwaves,” says Amy Hill, who sits on the charities’ board.

Donations allow the charity to buy these supplies in Europe, allowing them to reach those affected within a couple of weeks.

Ukraine Power is hoping to raise $5,000 from the show. The charity says that the sum would provide electricity for up to 4 families.

The performance begins at 6:30 pm at the Millibo Art Theatre.

Performers like Adalina are eagerly waiting.

“I would like to show through my performance to all the Ukrainian kids that there is still hope in the world, be strong,” she says.

“I feel really proud of my daughter,” says Andriy.

