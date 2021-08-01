Track & Field Day 3: Rojas shatters WR; high jump shares gold

Day 3 of track and field at the Tokyo Olympics was Sunday in Japan, or Saturday night into Sunday morning stateside.

There were finals in the men's 100m, women's shot put, women's triple jump and men's high jump.

Other notable events included: semifinals in the women's 100m hurdles, men's 800m and men's 400m hurdles; first rounds in the women's steeplechase and men's 400m; and qualifying in women's long jump and women's hammer.

Women's Hammer

Qualifying (8:10pET)

RESULTS | REPLAY

Two-time defending Olympic champion and world record-holder Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland took care of business, advancing to the final as the top qualifier with a first attempt of 76.99m.

American Brooke Andersen was group B's best thrower with 74.00m, and her teammate DeAnna Price, the U.S. record-holder and reigning world champion, also made the final with 72.55m.

(MORE)

SEE MORE: Anita Wlodarczyk, USA's DeAnna Price move to hammer final

Women's Steeplechase

1st Round (8:40pET)

RESULTS | REPLAY

With the trackside temperature about 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, Bahrain's Winfred Mutile Yavi won the fastest of three heats in 9:10.80, the top overall qualifying time.

American Emma Coburn finished third in that heat for an auto-qualify spot. Meanwhile, her teammate Courtney Frerichs, the U.S. record-holder, won heat two in 9:19.34.

(MORE)

Women's Long Jump

Qualifying (8:50pET)

RESULTS | REPLAY

With the pits in the shade, jumpers were spared of some of the high temperatures other athletes had to endure.

Serbian Ivana Spanovic, the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, opened with a foul then soared to 7.00m, recording the best mark among the field at the end of qualifying.

In the other grouping, Americans Brittany Reese and Tara Davis also bested the 6.75m qualifying distance, nearly matching themselves in a respective 6.86m and 6.85m.

(MORE)

SEE MORE: Mihambo, Americans Reese, Davis through to long jump final

Women's Shot Put

Final (9:35pET)

RESULTS | REPLAY

Two-time reigning world champion Gong Lijiao of China recorded personal bests on her last two attempts, improving twice on a mark set back in May 2016, to win gold. She had the five furthest throws of the final.

Gong has two other medals from previous Olympics, however both were awarded retroactively due to anti-doping related disqualifications. This time she'll get to stand on the podium.

American Raven Saunders, fifth at the Rio Games, took silver with 19.79m.

At age 36, New Zealander Valerie Adams, a three-time Olympic and five-time world medalist competing in her fifth Games, earned bronze in 19.62m to become the first woman to win four Games medals in a single field event.

(MORE)

SEE MORE: Saunders steals show, taking silver in shot put behind Gong

Men's 400m

1st Round (9:45pET)

RESULTS | REPLAY

Defending Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk and Americans Michael Cherry and Michael Norman made it through to the final, while world leader Randolph Ross of the U.S. finished fourth in his heat, coming up short.

(MORE)

SEE MORE: Van Niekerk, USA's Cherry, Norman head to men's 400m final

Men's High Jump

Final (6:10aET)

RESULTS | REPLAY

In one of the most exciting high jump competitions in Olympic history, Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi, who both cleared 2.37m, decided to forgo a jump-off and share the Olympic gold.

The pair tied after three misses at 2.39m, then faced with either a jump-off or sharing gold they opted for the latter.

Barshim now has an Olympic medal in every color, having took bronze in 2012 and silver in 2016.

American JuVaughn Harrison, 22, was seventh. He still has the long jump.

SEE MORE: Barshim, Tamberi forgo jump-off to share high jump gold

Men's 100m

Semifinals (6:15aET)

RESULTS | REPLAY

American Trayvon Bromell lost out on an auto-qualification spot to the men's 100m final by one millisecond, taking third in semifinal two behind Nigeria's Enoch Adegoke, who beat the U.S. champion 9.995 to 9.996.

The last of the three semifinals was the quickest, with China's Su Bingtian breaking an Asian record and Ronnie Baker setting a new personal best, both in 9.83.

American Fred Kerley and Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain won the other two semifinals.

(MORE)

Final (8:50aET)

RESULTS | REPLAY

In what's bound to be one of the most astonishing results of the Tokyo Games, Italy's Marcell Jacobs clocked a personal-best 9.80 to stunningly claim the first Olympic men's 100m gold medal of the post-Usain Bolt era.

(MORE)

SEE MORE: Italy's Marcell Jacobs surprisingly claims men's 100m gold

Women's 100m Hurdles

Semifinals (6:45aET)

RESULTS | REPLAY

World leader Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico won her 100m hurdles semifinal in 12.26, taking down Australian Sally Pearson's 12.35 Olympic record from the 2012 London Games.

She's now joint-fourth fastest all-time in the event.

World record-holder Keni Harrison, who won silver at 2019 worlds, also advanced in 12.51.

(MORE)

SEE MORE: Camacho-Quinn clocks Olympic-record 12.26 in 100mH semifinal

Women's Triple Jump

Final (7:15aET)

RESULTS | REPLAY

Two-time reigning world champion Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela, the 2016 Olympic silver medalist, captured women's triple jump gold in Tokyo with a world record-breaking final attempt of 15.67m, besting a mark from 1995.

SEE MORE: Yulimar Rojas smashes triple jump world record with 15.67m

Men's 800m

Semifinals (7:25aET)

RESULTS | REPLAY

Kenyan Ferguson Rotich, the first round's fastest qualifier, impressed again in the semifinals winning in 1:44.04.

Australia's Peter Bol took the second semifinal in 1:44.11, while Poland's Patryk Dobek won the first in 1:44.60.

U.S. champion Clayton Murphy and Amel Tuka, the 2019 world silver medalist, also made it through.

(MORE)

Men's 400m Hurdles

Semifinals (8:05aET)

RESULTS | REPLAY

In their first matchup since the 2019 World Championships final, world record-holder Karsten Warholm of Norway – the winner of that title – and American Rai Benjamin went 1-2 in their semi to advance to the Tokyo final.