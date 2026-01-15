Filling the gap: with more building in 2025, how that aids Colorado Springs' housing shortage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A housing shortage in the Olympic City is taking its toll on all income levels, from those seeking their first apartment to families looking to upgrade from starter homes, said Katie Sunderlin, the city's Housing Solutions Manager.

"We need to see apartments for those who are making lower wages," said Sunderlin.

Xavion Battle, a young professional, exemplifies the struggle many face in the current market. He and his girlfriend still rent from family because other housing options are too expensive.

"I'm just trying to rent at all. It's impossible," said Battle. "As a young person, it takes a toll. I'm just trying to get my life started."

The shortage creates a domino effect throughout the housing market. When affordable units do become available, they fill up quickly and tenants tend to stay long-term, leaving fewer options for newcomers.

"Our young professionals just aren't meeting that mark across the board," said Sunderlin.

The city is working on more than 1,000 affordable housing units currently under construction citywide. However, officials acknowledge more action is needed to address the growing demand.

Sunderlin said the city is implementing several initiatives to encourage affordable housing development, including updates to land use codes that allow more flexible housing options.

"The next steps with this is going to be our housing action plan, where we'll speak to community members and developers about what potential changes we'll be making," said Sunderlin.

The housing challenge is expected to intensify as Colorado Springs continues its rapid population growth. Data from the state demographer predicts the city's population could surpass Denver's by 2050, putting additional pressure on housing development to keep pace with demand.

