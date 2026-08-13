SHIELD616 holds vest presentation for UCCS Police Department Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — More first responders in Colorado Springs will get better protection from danger. SHIELD616, a group that helps give free body armor to first responders, had a vest presentation at UCCS on Wednesday.

Your donations during the Tour de SHIELD616 bike ride in May helped outfit all officers at the UCCS Police Department.



Watch News5's coverage of the 2026 Tour de SHIELD616 below:

"Some of them probably have never met us and (are) still willing to give for any department that's out there that is needing the equipment, so it's super special in my heart," said Lisa Dipzinski, a Patrol Supervisor for the UCCS Police Department.

UCCS says without these donations, it would've cost the department more than $30,000 to get this body armor.

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