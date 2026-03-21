Protesters gather outside Senator Michael Bennet's office to oppose ICE and the new war in Iran

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Frustration is growing in Colorado over federal immigration enforcement and a new conflict overseas.

A group gathered near the Pueblo Riverwalk outside of U.S. Senator Michael Bennet’s office, angered by ICE and the war in Iran.

The Trump administration said this operation is to end Iran's nuclear threat and its regime.

During the gathering, the 13 names of U.S. service members killed in Iran were read aloud, followed by a prayer.

“Children are being bombed in their own schools. This needs to stop, and our representatives need to speak up,” said Dee Maes Sandoval, an activist aligned with Speak Up Southern Colorado.

“Our representatives need to start remembering their constituents and what we voted for. We don't want any more wars,” she added.

I reached out to the office of Bennet for comment, but received no reply.

Matt Goodwin, a former Army veteran, was among the protesters.

“I wanted to serve my country. It was very patriotic. I still feel that way,” Goodwin said.

But the most recent war in Iran has him feeling differently.

“I can't understand what purpose they're being given that they would have to be willing to sacrifice their lives for this mission, whatever it is,” Goodwin said.

“It’s up to our country and especially our leadership to take care of our service members and make sure that they are safe and that they are not being sent out on just absolutely poorly planned missions,” Goodwin said.

The confusion and anger are unlikely to subside.

“That will never change. I've been to Pueblo multiple times, and to me, it matters, and I think protests do make a difference,” Goodwin said.

