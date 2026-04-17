Fire Captain Don Morales retires from the Pueblo Fire Department after 35 years

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — After 35 years, Fire Captain Don Morales has called it a career with the Pueblo Fire Department. Wednesday marked his last shift, where he was honored with farewells from all of his firefighting family.

The fire department shared a video on social media, highlighting some of their favorite moments with Captain Morales. You can watch the video below:

A big congratulations captain, and of course, enjoy your retirement!

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