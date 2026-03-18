A Colorado Springs driver offers free rides to help people to overcome addiction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Gas prices may be high, but that’s not stopping one Colorado Springs man from showing up for people who need it most.

On the north side of Colorado Springs near North Nevada Avenue, a group of people waits, watching every car that passes.

“Someone who cares… he’s a very kind person,” one man said.

“He goes out of his way… we’re lucky to have him,” another added.

They’re all waiting for the same person. That man is Danny Bennett, owner of Teliyadu Ride LLC.

What he offers isn’t your typical transportation service. He provides free rides to people, many of whom are struggling with addiction, helping them get to critical appointments.

“We provide medical transportation for non-emergency purposes,” said Bennett.

From recovery centers to physical and occupational therapy appointments, Bennett spends his days picking people up, checking in on them and making sure they don’t miss the care they need at no cost.

“It’s everything in between,” he said.

The demand is constant. Bennett says he gets nearly 100 calls a day. It’s a nonstop cycle of pickups and drop-offs.

But for him, this work goes far beyond transportation, he says it’s personal.

“I do have a family member that has gone through… the drug addiction epidemic,” said Bennett.

That experience shaped his mission. Behind the wheel, every mile is a way to give back.

“Running a company… it’s more about understanding the importance and the need,” he said. “And being willing to provide that when it’s needed.”

For the people waiting on the curb, Bennett is more than just a driver.

“He comes with a smile if they’re having a bad day. He talks to them. He’s more than just a driver,” a client said.

In many ways, he’s part of the healing process.

“Our job is the most fulfilling,” Bennett says. “You get to see the outcome of the small things you’re putting in now… and how people’s lives are changing and improving.”

With every ride, Bennett is offering more than a lift. He’s giving people another chance to get back on track.

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