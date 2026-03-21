8-year-old helps save neighbors during apartment fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Bravery doesn’t come with age.

For one neighborhood, it came from an 8-year-old boy who helped alert neighbors to a fire last Saturday at the Union Heights Apartment.

Joaquin Guillen may seem like any other kid, riding his bike, playing games, and keeping to himself.

But when it mattered most, he stepped up.

“Super brave… I can’t even imagine,” said neighbor Kimberly Reid. Joaquin was outside riding his bike when something caught his attention. It was smoke from the apartment building.

“The fire was going up to the third floor… and it looked like it was getting bigger and bigger,” Joaquin said.

He says he was scared, but instead of running away, he stepped in to help.

He rushed to tell his dad.

“I told my dad there’s a fire. I’m not joking this time… because I joke a lot,” Joaquin said. At first, his father, Cody Guillen, didn’t think much of it.

“I didn’t really think anything of it… until I stepped outside, heard the crackling, and saw it,” he said.

Cody immediately called 911 and began knocking on neighbors’ doors, helping alert families inside.

“There were a lot of kids, a lot of pets… he’s a real hero,” Reid said.

“They tell us kids can be heroes. When you see a fire, you tell your parents… evacuate,” Joaquin said. Thanks to his quick thinking, everyone made it out safely. No injuries were reported.

“We need more kids like you. Thank you,” Reid added.

“I’m very proud of you… This is a moment to remember. I love you," Cody said.

For Joaquin, the experience is simple to describe.

“I’m happy that I did it. I saved my family’s life.”

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.

Proposed 330-unit apartment complex sparks traffic concerns in Marksheffel Road area Neighbors push back against proposed 330-unit apartment complex, emphasis on traffic concerns in Marksheffel Road area. Marksheffel apartment proposal

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.