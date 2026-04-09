Wayne Williams named new Colorado Springs chief of staff after losing the 2023 mayoral runoff election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Wayne Williams is the new chief of staff for the City of Colorado Springs, taking on one of the highest-paying jobs in city government after losing the 2023 mayoral runoff election to Mayor Yemi Mobolade by 15 points.

Williams brings a long government resume to the position. He previously served as a city councilman, secretary of state, and county clerk and recorder, among other roles.

One of the main roles of the chief of staff is working with Colorado Springs City Council and the mayor. Councilman David Leinweber was credited with helping bring Williams into the city, reaching out to both Williams and the mayor to get him on board.

I asked Williams this morning if taking this job is an endorsement of the mayor’s re-election campaign.

"The chief of staff charged is in the city charter with staying neutral in election races. It is actually illegal to ask the chief of staff for an endorsement or support or a contribution. So... I don't think we have to have the police escort you out at this point. But... it's in... city code. It has been, I think we looked at it... since 1909 or so. And... so, chief of the staff stays neutral in election races. I'm not here as part of the campaign. I am here to help run the city, to help deliver on promises to voters, and to make this the best city I can, Alasyn," said Williams.

I also asked Williams about his salary for taking this job.

"The offer was for $271,000, and that is what I accepted," said Williams.

Williams will officially start the job on April 20.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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