Vote to fund da Vinci Museum using Pueblo's half-cent sales tax tabled

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A vote on whether or not to give nearly $2 million to the City of Pueblo's newest museum was tabled on Monday.

The ordinance was on the agenda for Monday's Pueblo City Council meeting after the museum requested to delay an initial vote last month to finish a report.

The Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America is requesting more than $1.8 million. The money would come from Pueblo's half-cent sales tax fund.

City leaders recently expanded the fund to pay for economic catalyst projects.

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