Tensions at Rocky Ford City Council meeting while discussing town budget

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KOAA) — Tensions were high at the Rocky Ford City Council meeting this week while discussing the town's budget.

There was a heated discussion about the budget during the meeting between Rocky Ford Mayor Duane Gurulè, and Councilmember Ward III Thomas Mullins. The two bickered back and forth before the following was said:

"I would ask you what recommendations have you brought that helps us look at this?" asked Gurulè.

"What is the point you're trying to make? Oh we should reduce this and we should reduce that, but then otherwise I need to just shut the f*** up is what you're saying," said Mullins.

Apart from that heated exchange, Rocky Ford's Fire Captain, Brandon Dickinson, has his own concerns. He shared the following post on Facebook, citing concerns over the reduction of staff by four positions, three from the fire budget and one from the ambulance budget:

Dickinson says those reductions will lead to slower response times and put more stress on remaining personnel.

The 2025 proposed fire budget is a 29% decrease from what was spent in 2024. The Rocky Ford Fire Department says a special meeting will be held on Monday so the budget can be finalized.

