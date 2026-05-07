State Senate passes bill to push Nixon Power Plant closure to end of 2032

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A coal power plant in Colorado Springs could stay open three years longer than planned. The state Senate passed a bill to push the closure deadline to the end of 2032.

The bill now heads to a House committee. Lawmakers must approve the measure before the legislative session ends on May 13.

The Ray Nixon Power Plant was scheduled to shut down at the end of 2029. That deadline was set to help meet state greenhouse gas emission goals.



Watch News5's coverage of the deadline below:

But, Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) says it cannot find enough reliable energy alternatives in time. CSU's CEO, Travas Deal, says the extension is about maintaining reliability and keeping costs down for customers.

"Our ask here isn't whether we want or not want," said Deal. "It's about maintaining costs, maintaining reliability, and making sure we have the infrastructure out there to bring in these resources that are cost competitive for our ratepayers."

CSU plans to eventually bring in renewable energy from other states to replace the coal plant.

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