State officials approve statewide ballot measures, will be on November ballot

COLORADO (KOAA) — State officials approved three statewide ballot measures this week, sending them to voters in November.

Initiative 108 would make child sex trafficking punishable by life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Another ballot measure that was approved was, Initiative 109, which would prohibit transgender kids from participating in gendered sports that do not align with their biological sex. The measure would apply to collegiate sports in Colorado.

Initiative 110, which was approved Tuesday, would prohibit surgery on a child for the purpose of altering their biological sex characteristics. It would prohibit the following:



use of state or federal funds

Medicaid reimbursement

insurance coverage to pay for that type of surgery

Protect Kids Colorado, a state issue committee formed to raise and spend money in support of ballot measures, is behind Initiatives 109 and 110. The group collected more than 125,000 signatures for each to qualify for the ballot.

Other approved ballot measures for November include a question surrounding local law enforcement working more closely with federal immigration officials, and an increase in penalties for fentanyl possession and distribution.

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