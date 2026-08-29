Some voter profiles made public during Secretary of State's website update

COLORADO (KOAA) — Dozens of confidential voters profiles were made public during an update to a tool on the Colorado Secretary of State's website.

The Colorado Secretary of State's Office says this happened when they updated the 'Find my Voter Registration' tool earlier this month. During that update, voter profiles became available to the public.

According to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office, voter information shown included the following:



full name

party affiliation

address

birth year



The mistake was found on Tuesday, and was fixed within an hour, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.

The office says 59 confidential voter profiles were accessed during the problem, and most of the people affected have been contacted.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold released the following statement regarding the incident:

My office takes the confidentiality of each and every voter's data extremely seriously. I sincerely regret that this happened. My staff identified this issue, and we immediately fixed it and are continuing outreach to affected voters. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold

This is not the first time there have been problems with the website. In 2024, partial passwords for voting systems were posted in a spreadsheet that anyone could download from the Colorado Secretary of State's website.



Watch News5's coverage of that incident below:

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