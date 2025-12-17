Rocky Ford facing financial shortfall, town leaders finalize budget Monday

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KOAA) — Rocky Ford is currently facing a financial shortfall, which has resulted in several proposed cuts, including to the town's fire department.

Tensions were high at last week's Rocky Ford City Council meeting while councilmembers, as well as Mayor Duane Gurulè, were discussing the budget.

Rocky Ford city leaders say their new budget protects public safety, but not without trade-offs.

City council approved the 2026 budget with a modest surplus of more than $20,000. Town leaders stressed they would not cut public safety positions, meaning budget reductions hit other departments.

The police department will lose an administrative position, increasing the police chief's workload from an estimated 125% to 275%. The library will also see cuts, moving to two part-time positions instead of having someone on staff full-time.

To balance the budget, the town is also drawing from enterprise funds, which pay for infrastructure and equipment. Those funds have dropped nearly $4 million three years ago to $1.8 million in cash, plus $1 million in investments with losses of about $600,000 a year.

For 2026, the water department projects the following:



$1.5 million in revenue

$1.7 million in expenses

proposed $100,000 franchise fee

around $80,000 in net operating income

The town is also spending $450,000 on ambulances, with $353,000 expected back in revenue.

Town officials say these decisions could delay equipment replacements and infrastructure maintenance moving forward.

