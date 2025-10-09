Republican Representative Rebecca Keltie not running for second term

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Republican Representative Rebecca Keltie says she is not running for a second term in 2026.

She was elected last November to represent House District 16.

Rep. Keltie released the following statement regarding her decision:

"It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve not only as the Representative for House District 16, but as a fighter for the rights and freedoms of all Coloradans. Every decision I’ve made has carried the weight of responsibility, not just for my district, but for the entire state, and I have never taken that lightly. I am proud and deeply humbled to serve each and every one of you. Whether I’ve shaken your hand, given you a hug, or have yet to meet you in person, please know this: I admire you, I appreciate you, and I consider you family.



Today, with a heavy heart and after much reflection, prayer, and consideration, I announce that due to deeply personal professional and medical circumstances, I will not be seeking reelection for House District 16 in 2026.



This decision was not made lightly. Serving you has been one of the highest callings of my life, and I believe that if I cannot give this position 100% of the dedication, time, and energy it deserves for another term, then it is my duty to step aside and make room for a new, positive conservative voice to continue the fight.



Please hear me when I say this clearly: I will never stop fighting for you. I will continue to serve out the remainder of my term with the same fire, passion, fortitude, and determination that you elected me to bring to the Capitol.



I have fought for a safer and more affordable Colorado.



I have fought for parental rights, our children, small businesses, education, lower taxes, seniors, TABOR, and our Veterans, among so much more.



I am proud to have championed and passed my common-sense bill, SB25-073: Military-Connected Children with Disabilities, and to have led the charge in demanding and creating Colorado’s first Korean War Resolution, ensuring none of our Veterans will ever be forgotten and will be honored.



Until my very last day in office, I will remain a force for our values, our freedoms, and our Constitutional rights.



As I prepare to step aside at the end of my term, I do so with both a plea and a prayer.



To my fellow Republicans, conservatives, and every proud American in Colorado: we must be thoughtful and deliberate in who we choose to lead us next. I pray that whoever steps forward to fill this seat leads with integrity, competence, and courage, not ego, not empty rhetoric, and not self-serving agendas. We need leaders with true grit and heart, those who are qualified, grounded, and ready to serve the people, not themselves or their agenda.



Far too often, we see individuals elected who echo the liberal agenda rather than leaders who deeply care about the values and morals of Colorado. We don’t need more activists in the legislature; we have plenty of those now, and it has nearly destroyed our beautiful state through socialist agendas, reckless spending, and anti-American values.



What we do need are common-sense thinkers and bold doers, people who lead strategically, intelligently, not emotion or theatrics. They work fearlessly to make Colorado stronger, safer, freer, and proud once again to be both Coloradan and American.



To the people of HD16: thank you. Thank you for your trust, your faith, and the incredible privilege of representing you. It has been an honor beyond words. I will continue to give everything I have to this role until my final day in office.



As for me, I’m not done yet. I’m focused on healing, growing, and coming back stronger than ever. Until that day, I’ll keep standing up and fighting for you.



Thank you, and God bless you all." State Representative Rebecca Keltie

___

Teller County Sheriff's Deputy Chase Mikesell, son of sheriff, charged with DUI The Teller County Sheriff's son has been charged with driving under the influence, possessing a weapon while under the influence and more. It stems from an incident back in August in Teller County. Teller County Sheriff's Deputy Chase Mikesell, son of sheriff, charged with DUI

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.