Rep. Boebert introduces 'Trump Ballroom Act,' aimed at keeping president safe

COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert wants to build a new ballroom at the White House to help keep the president safe.

Tuesday, Representative Boebert introduced the "Trump Ballroom Act." It would congressionally authorize President Trump to design and construct his long-desired ballroom facility on the grounds of the White House.

This comes after the apparent assassination attempt on the president over the weekend at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

The president and Rep. Boebert say the incident could not have taken place in the new ballroom because it would be more secure.

Rep. Boebert released the following statement regarding the act:

“The attempted assassination of President Trump this past weekend has highlighted the need for a space adjacent to White House that the President can host large events without exposing himself to another would-be assassin. While I don’t see any reason Congressional approval for this ballroom should be required, activist judges and leftist dogwalkers have inserted themselves into this renovation at the White House. As a result, I’m proud to introduce the TRUMP Ballroom Act so that we can get this project over the finish line.” Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert

___

Fort Carson combat medic saves man having heart attack on top of Manitou Incline A Fort Carson combat medic saved a man suffering a major heart attack on the summit of the Manitou Incline last month. Fort Carson combat medic saves man having heart attack on top of Manitou Incline

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.