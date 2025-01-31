PUEBLO — February 1 marks one year since Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham was sworn into office. KOAA News5’s Eleanor Sheahan sat down with the mayor as she looked back over her first year.

“I think that we've made good progress over the last year. It's been exciting,” said Mayor Graham.

Full Interview: Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham reflects on her first year in office

Mayor Graham said she has had a busy year starting the Riverwalk expansion project, creating an open door policy at her office and improving the relationship between the mayor's office and city council.

When Mayor Graham was running for office, her top priority was addressing public safety.

“So we doubled, increased 173% of our police department and hired. So, we were able to hire 34 new officers in 2024, which is something that I talked about.... adjusting the civil service rules so that we could hire quicker. So, that was another thing that we did in my first quarter..." said Mayor Graham.

One of her goals is to continue to reduce crime. The mayor said there was a 26% decrease in homicides in 2024 compared to 2023.

“So, that's also something we're proud of, and I think that that has to do with a lot of the proactive police work we've been able to do,” said Mayor Graham.

Another one of Mayor Graham’s campaign promises was to advance economic development and also address homelessness in Pueblo.

“I think before we can, you know, talk to businesses about bringing them to the community, I think we have to really focus on the foundation so, you know, the policing, the public safety part, but also the cleanliness and the homeless... camps that... we cleaned up,” said Mayor Graham.

In September, city crews removed homeless encampments between the 4th and 8th Street bridges.

A month later, the area known as “The Jungle” along I-25 was cleared out.

“I think that we removed almost 400 tons of trash in 2024,” said Mayor Graham. “And something that happened that I wasn't expecting to happen is, you know, now the city runs the only overnight shelter.”

In October, the city took over the Pueblo Rescue Mission. They took control after mismanagement and financial issues surrounding the city's only homeless shelter.

“Knowing what the shelter is doing, how they're proactively helping People and sheltering people. Now that we have all that information that runs through my office now you can really see where the needs haven't been met for many years, and we're working with partners In order to try to get those needs met,” said Mayor Graham.

Would you do anything differently?

“I can't say that I would do anything, you know, differently at this point, I think that when I make a decision to do something, it's not just, you know, fly by the seat of my pants. It's a very thought out process,” said Mayor Graham.

One year down. What's next?

“Yeah, so 2025, is really going to be the focus of revitalization in the community and economic growth and development. I think that that's something that we're lacking in the city. I think that the amenities in the city, you know, need some improvement,” said Mayor Graham.

Mayor Graham said she wants to bring more business into Pueblo and she wants to see families who live here stay here.

“Every decision I make is just to make Pueblo a better place,” said Mayor Graham.

The mayor's term is four years, ending in 2027.

