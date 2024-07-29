PUEBLO, Colo. — The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo will be drained on Jul. 29, as construction begins on the HARP 1A Expansion Project and Boathouse project.

Lead contractor H.W. Houston reports that the drainage will only be temporary, lasting through Aug. 15.

A sub-contractor, Don's Landscaping, will take the time without the water to perform maintenance on the Riverwalk by removing sediment, dead plant matter, and other debris.

The main reason for the draining is to allow H.W. Houston to build a temporary dam to isolate an area for the construction of the Riverwalk Boathouse.

The Boathouse will serve as a public service area featuring boat ticketing, concessions, public restrooms, and an open-air rooftop deck available to be rented for events.

The drainage will not interrupt the ability to walk around the Riverwalk, but construction on the East end will see foot traffic directed across the Veteran's Bridge.

Boat trips as you can imagine will also not be made during this time.

All other scheduled events on the Riverwalk will remain uninterrupted.

