Pueblo City Council to vote Monday on using taxpayer money for da Vinci Museum

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The tone of Pueblo's economic development future could be determined Monday night. On Thursday, Mayor Heather Graham talked about Pueblo City Council voting to provide $885,000 of taxpayer money to the new Leonardo da Vinci Museum.

Mayor Graham says economic development in the city should not be limited to factories or manufacturing projects. She says the museum gives people a reason to come to Pueblo, stay and spend money.

"If the vote goes no, I think that is a pretty large step back for economic development and economic growth in our community," said Mayor Graham.

Mayor Graham also explained Advance Pueblo, a committee created last year to guide the city in economic development decisions. It's made up of community members and Pueblo City Council members.

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Local nonprofit finds new home after being forced out due to budget cuts The Trails and Open Space Coalition turned the eviction into a challenge and is now moving to the city's westside. Local nonprofit finds new home after being forced out due to budget cuts

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