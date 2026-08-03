Pueblo City Council to decide if section of Court Street needs to be re-paved

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A busy road in Pueblo could receive a fresh coat of pavement next month. Pueblo City Council will decide next Monday if Court Street, between West City Center Drive and West 24th Street, needs to be re-paved.

The project will cost a little more than $700,000 with money coming from the city's street repair utility enterprise fee. This is one of the last projects to collect money from that fee, which has been suspended since 2021.

"We are right at that point where this 1.6 mile stretch of road needs to be done," said Andrew Hayes with Pueblo Public Works. "We've identified it as work, for the last couple years, that needs to be done. Utility work is finally complete, so we're ready to get it started now."

If this project gets approved, work is expected to be done by the end of October.

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