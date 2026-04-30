Pueblo City Council approves permanent ban on open fires at city trails, parks

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo is getting into the warmer months, and the city is staying ahead of any potential wildfires. City Council approved a permanent ban on any open fires on City of Pueblo trails, parks and open spaces.

This includes camp fires and charcoal grills. The city is doing this because it is dry outside and open fires increase the risk of a wildfire.

"It protects our community, it protects our open spaces, it protects the areas people like to enjoy their time off (at)," said Mike Sexton with Pueblo Parks and Recreation.

Portable propane grills are still allowed. If you are caught with an open fire, you will be issued a citation and will go to court.

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