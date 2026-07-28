Proposition to extend El Paso County's public safety sales tax moving forward

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — El Paso County Commissioners voted to move a proposition asking voters to extend the county's public safety sales tax forward.
The existing .23% sales tax is set to end in 2029, and county commissioners are looking to extend it to 2037.
The sales tax generates about $40 million a year to fund the sheriff's office, including the following:
- deputies
- jail operations
- emergency response
- wildland firefighting
Commissioners moved the proposition forward after its first reading on Monday.
The final vote is scheduled for August 4. If approved, it will appear on the November ballot.
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Man caught on camera taking dog from backyard in Colorado Springs
You are asked to reach out to the Colorado Springs Police Department and reference online tracking number 26006588 if you have any information regarding the incident.
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