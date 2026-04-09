Phil Weiser making rounds in Pikes Peak region as he campaigns for governor

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is making his rounds in the Pikes Peak region as he campaigns for governor.

The Democrat stopped by Care and Share Food Bank Thursday in Colorado Springs. He says helping people with food insecurity is part of his campaign, and if he's elected governor, he wants to try to provide as much funding as possible to food banks.

"I am going to make sure as governor that we support our food banks, that I support their engagement in our communities, that we got the best food system we can so no one goes hungry, people have healthy and affordable food, and we are making sure that... our farmers are getting their food to people," said Weiser.

Weiser also stopped by Lewis-Palmer High School to check out their careers in construction program. He also visited Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center for a veterans town hall.

Some of the other candidates for governor in Colorado include U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, a Democrat. On the Republican side, Marine veteran Victor Marx and Colorado Senator Barbara Kirkmeyer are a few of the many candidates.

Colorado voters will decide who will become the new governor on November 3.

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Demonstrators voice charter school concerns at Trailblazer Elementary Demonstrators showed up this afternoon outside Trailblazer Elementary on the west side of Colorado Springs. They want to bring attention to a decision made by School District 11 allowing a charter school to share the building. Demonstrators voice charter school concerns at Trailblazer Elementary

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