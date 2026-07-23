Phil Weiser, Democratic nominee for governor, picks his lieutenant governor

COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado's Attorney General and Democratic nominee for the November governor's race, Phil Weiser, has picked his lieutenant governor to be Lesley Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper, a Jefferson County Commissioner, is currently in her second four-year term. Dahlkemper previously worked with Weiser to distribute more than $900 million to fight the opioid crisis.

"To all Coloradans, please know that I will stand side-by-side with Phil (Weiser) to build trust across our rural and our urban communities," said Dahlkemper.

Weiser will face off against the Republican nominee, Victor Marx, who defeated Barb Kirkmeyer in the gubernatorial primary.



Watch News5's coverage of the Republican gubernatorial primary below:

Election day is Tuesday, November 3. The winner of the election between Weiser and Marx will replace Governor Jared Polis, who is term limited.

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