Parole mandates released for former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters

COLORADO (KOAA) — More details have been released regarding the parole mandates for former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters.

She was released from prison on Monday after being convicted of election interference in 2024.



Watch News5's coverage of her release below:

Documents say Peters has to find a job or participate in either an educational or vocational program, as well as attend an approved therapy program.

She also is not allowed to own a gun, or use any drugs or alcohol.

Peters cannot change her residence or leave Colorado without getting permission from her parole officer. Her parole is set to end on June 1, 2029.

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