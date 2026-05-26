Palmer Lake Town Attorney resigns after less than two months in position

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — Palmer Lake Town Attorney Kent Whitmer has resigned after less than two months in the position. According to our news partners at The Gazette, Whitmer was hired by the town on March 30.

The city received the notice on Sunday. In it, Whitmer says he resigned because of the ongoing "strife and turmoil" surrounding the town and its government.

Whitmer says the position required more than his full-time attention. He added it has been negatively affecting his clients, home life and health.

Mayor Dennis Stern released the following statement regarding Whitmer's resignation:

"This is one of the most concerning moments this Town has faced in a long time, and pretending otherwise would be deeply irresponsible.



The constant conflict, hostility and division surrounding the Town are taking a real toll on this community and damaging the Town’s stability and operations.



My concern is not limited to one resignation. My concern is the long-term damage being done to the Town’s ability to retain qualified professionals willing to serve Palmer Lake.



Palmer Lake cannot continue down a path where public service becomes untenable for the very people working to keep this Town functioning.” Palmer Lake Mayor Dennis Stern

The community of Palmer Lake has been embroiled in controversy since the town was asked to annex land to build a Buc-ee's in 2024. The Board of Trustees voted down that request.

Last month, ownership of land and water rights tied to the proposal was transferred to Buc-ee's, however, the company has not filed an application to build a store on the land.



Watch News5's coverage of the land and water rights transfer below:

The town's Board of Trustees will now determine how the town will move forward regarding legal representation.

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