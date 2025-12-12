Palmer Lake Buc-ee's election could be delayed at least six months as town seeks court guidance

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — Palmer Lake residents will have to wait at least four to six more months before they can vote on the latest Buc-ee's annexation proposal, after the town board decided to seek court clarification on election procedures.

The delay comes after Palmer Lake's board failed to reach consensus on how to interpret their own annexation election ordinance during a meeting Wednesday night.

Per a voter-approved ordinance from the town's September 9 Special Election, the town now requires all annexations to go to a ballot vote.

The board approved seeking what's called a declaratory judgment action, meaning Palmer Lake will ask the El Paso County District Court to decide exactly how the election should be conducted based on the ordinance's language.

According to the town attorney, this legal process could take four to six months to complete. No election date can be set or ballot language determined before then.

The meeting also saw another resignation from Palmer Lake's leadership. Trustee Tim Caves, who was facing a recall election, announced he was stepping down from the town board.

"In the current climate where misinformation, personal attacks, and division prevail, such service is no longer possible," said Caves.

Caves becomes the third Palmer Lake elected official to resign in the last six months. Earlier in the meeting, the board had approved March 10 as the date for his recall election.

Scott Krob, the Town Attorney, also resigned during Thursday's meeting.

It remains unclear who would replace Caves, or when an annexation election for the Buc-ee's proposal would ultimately take place.

___

