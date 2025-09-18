Results of Palmer Lake's special election certified Thursday

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — The results of Palmer Lake's special election were certified on Thursday. There were three things on the ballot.

One of those ordinances was to allow the people of the Town of Palmer Lake to vote whether or not to annex any land in the future, or in the last year.

That ordinance passed, with 780 people voting in favor of it, throwing the plans for the proposed Buc-ee's travel center at I-25 and County Line Road into limbo.

The other part of this special election was an initiative to recall two trustees, Kevin Dreher and Shana Ball.

The recall committee claims in part that they failed to provide fair, balanced, and well-informed leadership. Both Dreher and Ball have been outspoken in disagreeing with these allegations.

Both trustees were recalled. More than 670 people voted to recall Ball, and more than 640 were in favor of recalling Dreher.

The final item on the special election was who they could be replaced with. The following three names were included:



Roger Moseley

John Marble

Elizabeth Harris

Since Moseley and Harris got the most votes, they will be the new replacements.

___

Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters For several days, a search effort has been underway for two missing hunters in southern Colorado. According to the Conejos County Sheriff's office, they responded to the Rio De Los Pinos Trailhead to make contact with two people who were reported overdue while elk hunting on Sept. 13. Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.