News5 will be holding city council candidate forums ahead of April's election

COLORADO SPRINGS — Starting next week, News5 will be holding Colorado Springs City Council Candidate Forums to help you make your decision in the April election.

The first forum for City Council District 1 will be Tuesday, February 18. It will air at noon on KOAA-TV. News5 will stream the event live on KOAA.com and the KOAA News5 App for mobile devices, Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Android TV, or on this article below.

In City Council District 1, Dave Donelson and Lee Lehmkuhl's names will be on the ballot.

Click the link below to view the candidates in each district and how they will appear on your ballot. The clerk's office will be able to mail ballots to all registered voters starting March 7. Election Day is April 1.

