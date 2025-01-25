Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

Names drawn to determine how city council candidates will appear on ballot

Friday, the Colorado Springs City Clerk drew names out of a jar to determine the order that city council candidates will appear on the ballot.
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — Friday, the Colorado Springs City Clerk drew names out of a jar to determine the order that city council candidates will appear on the ballot.

This random drawing happened for the six district city council seats.

Below is a list of the names in the order they will appear on the ballot:

  • District 1
    • Dave Donelson
    • Lee Lehmkuhl
  • District 2
    • Frank Chrisinger
    • Tom Bailey
  • District 3
    • Brandy Williams
    • Maryah Lauer
    • Richard Gillit
    • Gregory Thornton
  • District 4
    • Kimberly Gold
    • Sherrea Elliott-Sterling
    • Chancy Johnson
    • Jeannie Lira
  • District 5
    • Nancy Henjum
    • Cass Melin
    • Christopher Burns
    • Jim Miller
  • District 6
    • Aaron Schick
    • Roland Rainey
    • Parth Melpakam

The city election is April 1. Ballots will go out to voters March 7.
___



AL lawmakers expect the president to move Space Command from Colorado Springs

In President Donald Trump's first week in office, some expected he would announce moving Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama.

Economist talks about impact of potential Space Command move from Colorado Springs

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community