Names drawn to determine how city council candidates will appear on ballot

COLORADO SPRINGS — Friday, the Colorado Springs City Clerk drew names out of a jar to determine the order that city council candidates will appear on the ballot.

This random drawing happened for the six district city council seats.

Below is a list of the names in the order they will appear on the ballot:



District 1

Dave Donelson Lee Lehmkuhl

District 2

Frank Chrisinger Tom Bailey

District 3

Brandy Williams Maryah Lauer Richard Gillit Gregory Thornton

District 4

Kimberly Gold Sherrea Elliott-Sterling Chancy Johnson Jeannie Lira

District 5

Nancy Henjum Cass Melin Christopher Burns Jim Miller

District 6

Aaron Schick Roland Rainey Parth Melpakam



The city election is April 1. Ballots will go out to voters March 7.

