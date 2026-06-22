Monday is your last chance to register to vote and have ballot sent in the mail

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — The 2026 Primary Election is a little more than a week away. Monday is your last chance to register to vote and still be sent a ballot in the mail.
To register to vote, or view or change your record, click here.
Voters will decide who they would like to nominate in several races, including the following federal and state offices:
- United States Senator
- House of Representatives
- Governor
- Secretary of State
- State Treasurer
- Attorney General
- State Board of Education
- State Senators
- State Representatives
The Secretary of State's office says Monday is also the last day to mail in your ballot on time.
If you have not sent your ballot back, you still have options. You can drop it off at any drop box around town up until 7 p.m. on Election Day, or you can vote in person at any polling location across southern Colorado.
Election Day is on Tuesday, June 30.
To view election information, including sample ballots, drop boxes and where to vote, click on your county below:
- Baca County
- Bent County
- Cheyenne County
- Crowley County
- Custer County
- El Paso County
- Fremont County
- Huerfano County
- Kiowa County
- Las Animas County
- Lincoln County
- Otero County
- Prowers County
- Pueblo County
- Teller County
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