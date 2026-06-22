Monday is your last chance to register to vote and have ballot sent in the mail

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — The 2026 Primary Election is a little more than a week away. Monday is your last chance to register to vote and still be sent a ballot in the mail.

To register to vote, or view or change your record, click here.

Voters will decide who they would like to nominate in several races, including the following federal and state offices:



United States Senator

House of Representatives

Governor

Secretary of State

State Treasurer

Attorney General

State Board of Education

State Senators

State Representatives

The Secretary of State's office says Monday is also the last day to mail in your ballot on time.

If you have not sent your ballot back, you still have options. You can drop it off at any drop box around town up until 7 p.m. on Election Day, or you can vote in person at any polling location across southern Colorado.

Election Day is on Tuesday, June 30.

To view election information, including sample ballots, drop boxes and where to vote, click on your county below:



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