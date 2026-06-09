Leonardo da Vinci Museum could receive funding from Pueblo's half cent sales tax

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — One project that could receive funding from Pueblo's half cent sales tax is the city's newest museum.

Monday night, Pueblo City Council passed an ordinance on first reading that would give the Leonardo da Vinci Museum close to $2 million. This was recommended by the city's economic development group, Advanced Pueblo.

Not everyone News5 spoke with supports the move.

"Right now, I am against this," said Elvis Martinez, a Pueblo resident. "If Joe Schmo wants to give $20 or $100, it should be like... that and not out of our half cent sales tax dollars."

A final reading for this will happen in two weeks. The Leonardo da Vinci Museum is scheduled to open on Friday.

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