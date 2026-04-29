Lawmakers introduce bill aimed at retiring Ray Nixon Power Plant's coal unit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Lawmakers have introduced a new bill that could protect Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) customers from higher prices.

This comes after CSU informed the state it wouldn't be able to retire the coal-fired Ray Nixon Power Plant in Fountain before the 2029 deadline.



Watch News5's coverage of the deadline below:

After one bill stalled in the legislature, CSU says they collaborated with the governor's office and environmental partners to work on this new piece of legislation.

If passed, CSU will get an extra three years to find replacement power sources.

In a statement, CSU says the bill would help protect customers from rising costs, and ensure reliable power for homes and businesses. They also say part of the proposed legislation includes a new clean energy plan they'll file by the end of the year.

CSU says the plan would lead to an 80% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2033.

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