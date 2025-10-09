'I would've voted no... I hate Buc-ee's,' Palmer Lake Trustee speaks out after resignation

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — Former Palmer Lake trustee Amy Hutson, who resigned Friday, said she would have voted against the proposed Buc-ee's annexation, contrary to what many residents might have expected.

Hutson said she kept her views private until after her resignation, but made her stance clear afterward.

"I was gonna vote no. I hate Buc-ee's. Buc-ee's is overconsumption, American consumerism at its worst," said Hutson.

Hutson explained her reason for resigning was the division the issue has caused in the community.

"I'm very bitter this has divided the town, and I think that's not a good attribute for a trustee," said Hutson.

Before her resignation, Hutson and three other trustees voted to send the Buc-ee's annexation proposal to an election. However, she also voted against allowing public comments at Thursday's meeting, citing time concerns.

The decision to limit public input has frustrated some residents, including Karen Stuth, who pointed to recent trustee recalls as evidence of ongoing tensions.

"Given that we just recalled two trustees, we just complained loudly for months that we feel our first amendment rights, our open meeting rights, our due process all being badly, badly impinged upon. I was extremely surprised when she said she didn't want to be there all night," said Stuth.

Hutson defended the board's decision, explaining that public comment periods are not required unless there is a public hearing scheduled.

"Public comment is not required unless there is a public hearing. There was no public hearing. We were not required to have a public hearing," said Hutson.

When asked about restricting residents' ability to speak on the matter, Hutson noted that citizens will have their say through the upcoming election.

"It's now going to go to a vote. The citizens are going to vote on it," said Hutson.

Regarding concerns about the standing-room-only crowd with some attendees having to remain outside, Hutson said open meeting laws only require that meetings be accessible for public viewing.

The annexation election is tentatively scheduled for February 5, 2026.

