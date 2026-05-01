House passes Tamale Act, allows for temperature-controlled homemade foods sales

COLORADO (KOAA) — The House passed legislation to allow the sale of temperature-controlled homemade foods in Colorado.

The Tamale Act passed by a vote of 46-17 on Thursday.

The act, which is HB26-1033, says homemade food sellers must complete a food safety course in order to keep Coloradans safe. The course includes proper food handling, as well as time and temperature control.

Food sellers will be required to have proof of course completion, which can be done in-person or online.

Additionally, food sellers will not be allowed to transport the food more than once, or transport it longer than two hours.

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Deadline to apply for LEAP in Colorado is April 30 Details on Colorado's Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Deadline to apply for LEAP in Colorado is April 30

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