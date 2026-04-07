Governor Polis signs new bill into law to expand state's red flag gun law

COLORADO (KOAA) — Monday, Governor Jared Polis signed a new bill into law to expand the state's red flag gun law. The new law allows more groups to ask a judge to temporarily take away someone's firearms.
Healthcare facilities and schools can now file a petition if they believe someone is a danger to themselves or others.
The new law takes effect immediately.
Governor Polis signed the original red flag bill into law in 2019 during his first year in office.
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Her husband hid their debt until he passed, now she tells her story
Acknowledge the weight of a financial conversation with your partner, accept that it might be uncomfortable, but think about how uncomfortable it would be if finances were not addressed.
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