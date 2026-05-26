Democratic Senator John Hickenlooper discusses increasing healthcare costs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Democratic Senator John Hickenlooper was in Colorado Springs Tuesday to discuss increasing healthcare costs.

Tuesday, the senator had a roundtable discussion at UCHealth in Colorado Springs.

People talked with him about their recent struggles because of cuts from the Big Beautiful Bill Act, which was passed last year. The senator says he plans to help restore funding back to Medicare and the Affordable Care Act, but he needs help across the aisle.

"The first step we have to do is to reach out and compel a few Republican votes, rebuild some of that funding," said Senator Hickenlooper. "I think there are a bunch of Republicans in the House and Senate that are good people and (were) kind of bullied by The White House into this."

Hickenlooper also talked with those in the industry about the revenue losses they're facing and how it is affecting care.

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