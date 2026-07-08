Deadline Wednesday for Colorado voters to cure ballots for primary election

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Wednesday is the final day for Colorado voters to cure their ballots. If there were any issues with your ballot, including a signature that doesn't match or is missing, you should have received a notification to cure it.

You have until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to do so using the Colorado BallotCure tool on the Secretary of State's website.

These ballots are crucial right now, and every cured ballot could make a difference.

Several races are still too close to call. This includes the Republican primary for governor, where Victor Marx holds a narrow lead over state senator Barb Kirkmeyer by roughly 2,000 votes.

For the latest election results, click here.

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Some evacuees are going home, but the Aspen Acres Fire has destroyed 272 Houses Here's some good news on the Aspen Acres Fire as some evacuation orders are lifted, but the devastation is immense. The fire has now burned over 93,000 acres and destroyed 272 homes across Pueblo and Custer Counties. Some Evacuees Are Going Home, but the Fire Has Destroyed 272 Houses

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